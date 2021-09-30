Dr Noor Hisham: 1.7pc of 12,735 new Covid-19 cases in categories three, four and five

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the other 12,515 new cases or 98.3 per cent were in category one with no symptoms and in category two, with mild symptoms. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Only 1.7 per cent or 220 of the 12,735 Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours until noon today were in categories three, four and five.

Those in category three have pneumonia, in category four require oxygen support while those in category five need to use ventilators.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the other 12,515 new cases or 98.3 per cent were in category one with no symptoms and in category two, with mild symptoms.

“Of the new cases, 17 are imported cases involving nine Malaysians and eight foreign nationals while 12,718 cases comprise local infections involving 11,842 Malaysians and 876 foreign nationals.

“Also, 17,725 cases that had recovered were recorded, bringing the cumulative number in the country to 2,054,824 or 91.5 per cent,” he said in a statement today on Covid-developments in the country.

Dr Noor Hisham also noted that 924 cases were being treated at the intensive care units, comprising 849 confirmed to be positive for Covid-19 while 75 were suspected, possible and under-investigation cases.

He said 512 cases required respiratory support, comprising 387 who were tested positive while the remaining 125 were suspected, possible and under-investigation cases.

He added that 15 new clusters were detected with nine of these linked to workplaces, five clusters involved the virus spreading within the community and one cluster linked to a high-risk group.

The latest number of fatalities will be uploaded for viewing through the GitHub website and COVIDNOW at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my late tonight. — Bernama