Dewan Rakyat to discuss workers laid off during MCO, laptop distribution to students today

Members of Malaysia’s parliament attend a session of the lower house of parliament, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 26, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The number of individuals who lost their jobs since the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) is one of the questions that will be raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order of the Dewan Rakyat meeting for the day, the matter will be raised during the question and oral answer session by Su Keong Siong (PH-Kampar) to Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister.

Su also wanted to know steps taken by the government to help those who lost their jobs, especially in the tourism, hotels and the food and beverage (F&B) industry, to regain their jobs.

During the same session, there will also be a question by Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) to the Finance Minister on the i-Citra Employees Provident Fund (EPF) programme that was implemented in July 2021.

Apart from that, Chan Foong Hin (PH-Kota Kinabalu) will pose a question to Senior Education Minister on the distribution of 150,000 units of laptops which were approved in the 2021 Budget, especially in Sabah.

Chan also wanted to know whether the ministry would increase the distribution of laptops to facilitate the implementation of the Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) programme during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

After the question and oral answer session ends, members of the house will continue with the debate on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) for the second day today.

On the first day of the debate yesterday, a total of 17 Members of Parliament (MPs) took part.

The 12MP was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last Monday.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting will be for 17 days until Oct 12. — Bernama