Deputy minister: ATM machine installation subject to banking industry’s prerogative

People are seen using the ATM machine at a Bank Islam branch in Shah Alam March 26, 2020. ― File picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― The installation of Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in urban or rural areas is subject to the banking industry’s consideration, said Deputy Finance Minister II Yamani Hafez Musa.

He said this is because the installation needs to take into account various factors, including ATM maintenance costs and the utilisation rate to justify the installation of the ATM in the area.

“However, if there is a specific need for it, the government will discuss with the banking industry to consider the installation of ATMs,” he said.

Yamani Hafez said this in reply to an oral question from Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibuti) and additional questions from Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (Bersatu-Alor Gajah) on the proposed installation of ATMs for rural residents.

He noted that due to the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, the shift to e-payment or cashless payment methods had accelerated, with e-payment receipts in the public sector accounting for 60 per cent of total government collections.

“For example, the Immigration Department’s e-payment saw higher receipts at 84 per cent compared to 48 per cent in 2019,” he added. ― Bernama