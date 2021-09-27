No probe launched into funds allegedly stolen from Tabung Haji, Dewan Rakyat told

Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary addresses members of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur September 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — No investigation papers have been opened over funds allegedly stolen from Tabung Haji involving the board’s top management, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said this includes against Baling member of Parliament Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim who was TH chairman from 2013 to 2018.

He said this in his reply to a supplementary question from Abdul Azeez who wanted to know whether there were any investigation papers opened against any individual over the allegations that had resulted in almost 520,000 depositors closing their accounts in 2018, during the oral question-and-answer session.

Responding to Abdul Azeez’s original question on the latest status of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) that was set up to investigate issues related to TH, Ahmad Marzuk said a Cabinet Memorandum on the matter had been prepared and distributed to the Cabinet.

“It covers matters such as the RCI membership as well as the administrative and logistical aspects involving of the RCI management,” he said.

Ahmad Marzuk also informed that the previous cabinet meeting had decided that the RCI would be put under the purview of the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) and its terms and conditions would be decided soon. — Bernama