Dr Adham: Mosti targets RM100 million allocation for Malaysia Grand Challenge next year

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) is targeting RM100 million allocation next year to fund implementation of various projects under the Malaysia Grand Challenge (MGC), said its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said for this year, a total of RM80 million was allocated for MGC programmes to enable the ministry to encourage the implementation of research and development projects related to science, technology and innovation.

“The MGC fund is offered to individuals, including youths aged 18 and above, as well as start-up companies registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

“Applicants under 18 years can also apply, provided they get support from an accredited body and meet the conditions set,” he told a press conference after holding a virtual meeting with three young talents who produced creative innovations recently.

At the meet, Mosti donated RM3,000 to Siti Maryam Muazzamir, a Year Five pupil of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Perempuan Methodist in Kuantan who made the country proud by producing sustainable animal feed from shrimp shells and seashells known as Yam 2.0.

Maryam won three gold medals at the 6th International Invention Innovation Competition (iCAN 2021) in Toronto, Canada last month.

Dr Adham also presented another RM3.000 to a pair of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) students, Nur Liyana Syasya Mohd Zamuri and Mohd Fahad Saleem, both 24, for using innovation to create a Smart Bandage solution and winning the 3M Inspire Challenge at the South-east Asian region level.

Commenting further, he added that Mosti is committed to continuing providing support and guidance to local young talents to come up with innovations, starting from the earliest stages.

To help young talents in rural areas, Dr Adham said the ministry would work to expand the Community Design Space project to each district, and that the initiative is currently implemented in Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu and Paroi, Negri Sembilan.

On the legitimacy of the iCAN 2021 organisers, Dr Adham said Mosti had taken note of the matter and had asked the Malaysian Innovation Foundation to get further information.

“I hope all parties do not speculate until authentic information is obtained. Siti Maryam’s talent is undeniable and should be celebrated. We do not stop any individuals from participating in any competition as they are entitled to highlight their creations to the public,” he added.

A Twitter user had claimed that the competition participated by Siti Maryam was a scam award event because the background of the host organisation was suspicious, and the information about it was not found in the Canadian Yellow Pages. — Bernama