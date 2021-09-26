Water supply disruption in Gombak fully restored

Air Selangor confirmed the unscheduled water disruption has been remedied. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Water supply in all areas in Gombak, Selangor that were affected by an unscheduled water supply disruption following repair work on a burst pipe near Ampang Point viaduct, Jalan Ampang, was fully restored at 8 pm.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications Head Elina Baseri also urged the public to report any burst pipes in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya to ensure repair work could be conducted immediately.

“Air Selangor would like to thank its customers for their patience and understanding throughout the duration of the unscheduled water disruption.

“Users can refer to all our official communication channels, including the Air Selangor app, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or to contact Air Selangor at 15300,” she said in a statement today.

Those with complaints and queries can contact the Help Centre at www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor app. — Bernama