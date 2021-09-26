Malaysia records 13,104 new Covid-19 case, half in Sarawak, Selangor, Johor, Kelantan

A health worker preparing to administer a Covid-19 test in Puchong, February 28,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The number of new Covid-19 cases detected in Malaysia in the last 24 hours is 13,104 cases, which is slightly fewer than the 13,899 recorded yesterday.

This brings the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in the country so far to 2,198,235.

According to the Health Ministry’s latest data as of noon today, the states with the highest number of new Covid-19 cases are Sarawak at 2,943 cases, followed by Selangor (1,558), Johor (1,455) and Kelantan (1,206). Together, they account for 54.66 per cent of the total cases recorded today.

The other state that recorded more than 1,000 cases today is Sabah at 1,078, while the other states and the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur recorded hundreds of cases each.

Double digits were recorded only in Perlis (80 new cases) and the federal territory of Putrajaya (24), while the federal territory of Labuan recorded four cases only.

