Free petrol for 166 food delivery rider in Labuan

Free petrol for 166 food delivery riders in Labuan. — file pic

LABUAN, Sept 25 — A total of 166 food delivery riders in the duty-free island here can enjoy free petrol of up to RM30 each at Petronas stations starting today.

The contribution, involving an allocation of RM4,980 from the Labuan Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), is to help alleviate the financial burden of those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Labuan MAIWP manager Md Fadzli Md Saad said these food delivery riders were from e-hailing companies such as Morefun, McDelivery, Pizza Hut Delivery, Domino’s Pizza Delivery and KFC Delivery.

“We consider these individuals as unsung heroes, serving day and night delivering food to us including during the movement control order period in Labuan.

“These people are sometimes forgotten, but they need to be celebrated and hopefully this assistance can help ease their burden,” he said after the presentation ceremony at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal.

The food delivery riders also received meal kits comprising rice, sugar, oil, vermicelli, coffee, biscuits and canned food, in addition to Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) food packs from QSR Brands Berhad. — Bernama