Closure of MRR2 lanes and contraflow lanes from tomorrow, says SUKE deputy GM

Vehicle height warning signs are displayed on the construction structure of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Expressway (SUKE) near the Central Ring Road 2 (MRR2) at the construction area in Kuala Lumpur, March 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The closure of lanes and contraflow lanes at KM37.2 to KM39 at the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) will be for six months from tomorrow until March 31, 2022, to facilitate the construction of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE).

SUKE deputy general manager, Zarulazam Eusofe said the lanes and contraflow lanes were closed between the Persiaran Mewah junction and Sungai Besi town to enable the construction of 11 poles, concrete works and installation of parapet walls across the MRR2.

“The closure of the lanes and contraflow routes is important to ensure a safe distance for the highway users from the construction site.

“It is also to prevent any untoward incident to the MRR2 users. Throughout the construction period, both the U-overhead lanes near the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) and three lanes at the Sungai Besi Bound (SBB) will be closed to traffic.

“The two-lane contraflow will be from the direction of Ulu Kelang while the traffic flow towards Ulu Kelang will be diverted through the exit at TBS. For the second phase, scheduled from December 1 to February 28, 2022, the two contraflow lanes will be converted into one lane,” he said in a statement today.

Those heading towards Ulu Kelang from the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS) are advised to use alternative routes such as the E516, Sri Petaling heading towards Kuala Lumpur.

Zarulazam said SUKE and project developer, MRCB Builders Sdn Bhd would adhere to the guidelines set by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) and Ministry of Health (MOH) during the construction under Phase One of the National Recovery Plan.

“It is carried out after obtaining approval from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and Public Works Department (JKR),” he said, urging the public to plan their journey ahead to avoid congestion.

For the latest information or providing feedback, the public can contact the SUKE communication hotline at 1 300 88 9922 or email to [email protected] or [email protected], Prolintas Highways Facebook or visit www.mysuke.com.my. — Bernama