As cases drop, Selayang and Serdang hospitals no longer for Covid-19 only, says Selangor exco

File picture of a general view of the Hospital Serdang's ICU. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Sept 22 — Selayang Hospital and Serdang Hospital are expected to be removed as designated Covid-19 hospitals at the end of next month following the falling trend in infection in Selangor.

Selangor Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said however Sungai Buloh Hospital and Ampang Hospital would remain as Covid-19 hospitals.

She said since the middle of this month, Selayang Hospital and Serdang Hospital have been turned into hybrid hospitals and were no longer fully Covid-19 hospitals.

“We want both hospitals to return beds allocated for Covid-19 patients which were unoccupied to be returned to other patients,” she said in media conference today.

She said the state had also recorded decreasing infection cases including admission of patients to hospitals and the usage of beds in intensive care unit (ICU) as well as lower test positivity rate to seven per cent on week 37 compared to the highest at 23.3 per cent at week 30.

“We are going in the right direction, despite less screening, the positive rate also dropped with the infectivity rate under the national level at 0.85,” she said.

Apart from that, the recovery rate also rose to 97.1 per cent and at the moment the active cases are at 10,656 people with most of them detected in Petaling, Hulu Langat and Klang districts due to the population density.

Dr Siti Mariah said the positive development followed the cooperation of all parties in complying to the standard operating procedure (SOP) as well as high vaccination rate which succeeded in bringing down infections in the state.

Meanwhile, Selangor Health director, Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said the department is always on the alert despite the falling transmissions in Selangor.

“At this time, we must ensure the existing momentum and our staff are ready to be mobilised if required.

He said during the Covid-19 wave which affected the state, health clinic activities were limited to 25 per cent and hospitals at 50 per cent and now the services have been restored. — Bernama