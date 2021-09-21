Sarawak to begin vaccinating teens aged 12 to 15 against Covid-19 from Sept 23

A health officer administers the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Sulaiman in Kuala Terengganu, September 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Sept 21 — Sarawak will begin vaccinating teenagers aged 12 to 15, who do not have any known underlying medical conditions, against Covid-19 from Thursday in preparation for school reopening on October 3, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He said this will minimise the risk of infection among students and prevent Covid-19 clusters in schools.

Uggah, who is also the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, advised parents and guardians to ensure their children or those under their charge are vaccinated to protect them against Covid-19.

“Please accompany your children to the vaccination as there will be the consent forms for you, as parents and guardians, to fill out,” he said in a statement.

He added the vaccination programme for teenagers was implemented in line with an announcement by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday.

“He (Khairy) said teenagers aged 12 to 17 would be able to walk in for their Covid-19 vaccination at selected administration centres nationwide.

“Khairy also said the Health Ministry would announce the list of selected administration centres today,” Uggah said, adding that the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Adolescents is expected to involve approximately 3.2 million teenagers nationwide.

Uggah also said the state had received its consignment of 10,000 doses of the CanSino vaccine.

He said the single-dose vaccine will be delivered to the state logistics pharmacy branch here, as well as the Sri Aman Division Pharmacy Office, Layar Health Clinic, Sarikei Division Pharmacy Office, Sarikei Hospital, Sibu Hospital, Sibu Division Pharmacy Office, Kapit Division Pharmacy Office, Kapit Health Clinic and Song Health Clinic today and tomorrow.

He added the vaccine will also be delivered to the Bintulu Health Clinic, Bintulu Hospital, Belaga Health Clinic, Sungai Asap Health Clinic and Miri Division Pharmacy Office on September 24.