PM approves RM1m for strengthening Sungai Kemensah river banks

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has approved an allocation of RM1 million for strengthening and stabilising the Sungai Kemensah river banks near here and other related works, according to Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) said the allocation was from the National Disaster Relief Trust Fund (KWABBN) managed by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

The allocation would be used for making an entrance route, provision of a machinery platform and installation of sheetpiles along a 200-metre stretch to prevent damage to properties of residents living near the river, he said.

“These works need to be implemented to improve the water flow and (strengthen) river banks to reduce the risk of soil movements on residential unit lots in the adjacent area.

“These evaluation studies and action are jointly coordinated by the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ), Mineral and Geoscience Department of Malaysia (JMG) and Slope Engineering Branch of the Public Works Department,” he said in a statement today.

On September 17, a landslide, believed caused by underground water movements, affected 27 houses in Jalan Kemensah Heights near here. — Bernama