Penang starts Covid-19 vaccination for students aged 16 and 17 tomorrow

Student wait to receive their Covid-19 jab at the Kinta Town Hall in Batu Gajah September 21, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 21 — The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for students will kick off in Penang for teenagers aged 16 and 17 tomorrow.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the vaccination session tomorrow will involve students with permanent addresses from Penang but studying in boarding schools outside of Penang

He said the students will get their appointment dates through the MySejahtera application and their parents or guardians will need to accompany them and bring along important documents such as the immunisation consent form.

“Starting from September 23, between 9am and 12pm, vaccination for all students aged between 16 and 17 years old without comorbidities will begin at six vaccination centres,” he said in a statement issued today.

The six Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) are the SPICE Convention Centre, Tapak Ekspo Seberang Jaya, Vangohh Eminent Hotel, Dewan Perda Convention Centre, Dewan Millennium and Dewan Serbaguna Sungai Bakap.

Chow stressed that all of the students will receive their appointment notification through the MySejahtera application.

He advised all parents accompanying the students to bring their identification cards and signed immunisation consent forms.

“For all students aged between 12 and 17 with comorbidities, vaccinations will be held at the hospital nearest to them and they will receive their appointments through the MySejahtera application,” he said.