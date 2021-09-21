Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia adds 15,759 Covid-19 cases, Sarawak tops with 3,732

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases rose to 15,759 cases today, with Sarawak remaining the state with the most new infections at 3,732 cases.
Johor was second with 1,959 cases, followed by Selangor (1,934), Penang (1,417), Kelantan (1,338), Sabah (1,291), Perak (1,184), Kedah (786), Pahang (707) and Kedah (786).
According to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the country has now reached 2,127,934.
