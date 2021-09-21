Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia adds 15,759 Covid-19 cases, Sarawak tops with 3,732

Visitors throng a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur during Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan on September 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases rose to 15,759 cases today, with Sarawak remaining the state with the most new infections at 3,732 cases.

Johor was second with 1,959 cases, followed by Selangor (1,934), Penang (1,417), Kelantan (1,338), Sabah (1,291), Perak (1,184), Kedah (786), Pahang (707) and Kedah (786).

According to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the country has now reached 2,127,934.

MORE TO COME