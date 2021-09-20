Penang CM: Health ministry in discussion with private hospitals to increase medical capacity for Covid-19 cases

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (right) is seen with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at Komtar, George Town September 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 20 — The Health Ministry has already started discussions with private hospitals in Penang to increase the medical capacity for handling Covid-19 cases in the state.

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said he was glad when the health ministry’s deputy director of health, Datuk Dr Chong Chee Cheong informed that the ministry had started the discussions recently.

“Dr Chong also informed us that the ministry has sent additional specialists and staff to help the state health department in managing the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state,” he said in a statement today.

Chow said he met and held a discussion with Dr Chong yesterday and among the topics discussed were the Covid-19 situation in the state and other arising issues that were raised during Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s visit to Penang on September 11.

“We also discussed the setting up of the additional field hospital as an added facility at the Penang Hospital which is currently being built and is expected to be in operation soon,” he said.

He thanked the health ministry, Dr Chong and his team for their assistance and advice to the state health department in handling the rising Covid-19 cases in the state.