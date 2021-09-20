Covid-19: 216 Johor teachers agree to be vaccinated after meeting with TMJ, says exco

Johor Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang said out of 779 teachers, 216 of them had agreed to receive the vaccine after hearing experiences and explanations from Tunku Ismail himself. — Picture from Facebook/HRH Crown Prince of Johor

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Sept 20 — The recent meeting and briefing session with Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has “opened the eyes” and convinced some teachers who previously rejected the Covid-19 vaccine, to get vaccinated.

Johor Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang said out of 779 teachers, 216 of them had agreed to receive the vaccine after hearing experiences and explanations from Tunku Ismail himself.

“The number of teachers who reject the vaccine is decreasing. We still continue providing information to them. I would like to thank the Tunku Mahkota of Johor for meeting with the teachers,” he told reporters after inspecting the vaccination process at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Daya here today.

Mazlan said the majority of the remaining 563 teachers had opted not to be vaccinated due to health problems and pregnancies.

However, he said the teachers who rejected the vaccine made up less than one per cent of the total of about 48,000 teachers in Johor. — Bernama