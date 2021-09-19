Khairy: Those already vaccinated against Covid-19 but still awaiting digital certs can use physical cards issued by PPVs

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya, September 1, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Vaccinated individuals who are yet to receive their digital vaccination certificates owing to technical issues can use the physical cards issued by their vaccination centres (PPVs) in the meantime, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

During the Kedah Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) press conference today, Khairy said that the MySejahtera team has already sorted out 500,000 technical issues related to the said problem and has 200,000 pending cases to sort.

“While awaiting the digital certificate issue to be sorted by the MySejahtera team, I suggest that the public use the physical cards, or cards which are given, printed and containing written details on it, to go out to premises and I ask all those who enforce (the standard operating procedures) at these premises, if they have no MySejahtera digital vaccination certificates, you can accept the physical certificates or cards issued by the PPVs,” he said.

He also listed out several types of issues which led to some not having their digital vaccination certificate displayed in their MySejahtera application.

Khairy said the 95,000 complaints recorded were regarding MySejahtera users and among the problems identified, was caused by the status of the vaccine recipients as dependents, which caused the vaccine recipients’ digital certificates to be “tied” to the primary account owners.

He said for this issue, the primary account owners need to release their dependents’ accounts to enable the dependents to register for their individuals MySejahtera accounts. He said failure to do this is what led to the certificates not being transferred to the second party.

Other problems he listed were that the MySejahtera account owners not verifying the identification card (IC) numbers in their accounts, which is a mandatory process, and some having more than one accounts, with the digital certificate being displayed in the account they used when visiting the PPV.

“Next up, 71,000 cases received regarding the digital vaccination certificate is caused by the PPVs which did not complete the documentation process after the individuals receive their vaccine. For this issue, the MySejahtera team are doing adjustment works with the concerned PPVs, to enable the recipients to receive their digital certificates shown in their MySejahtera,” he added.

Khairy said that there are also cases of individuals who forgot to scan one of their stations at the PPVs, resulting in them not receiving their digital certificate.

“So we had to call back the PPVs, get the PPVs code for us to clear out all these lists.

“Another case is that involving PPVs operated by the private clinics or ProtectHealth. For this also, we are getting information from the private clinics, so we can upload these digital certs,” he said referring to ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd, a non-profit company under the Ministry of Health (MOH) which oversees the involvement of private medical practitioners in the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme (NIP).

Khairy said that he has also given “a little more time” to MySejahtera to sort out the 200,000 technical cases to always monitor social media platforms to look out for complaints from the public.

On the allegation of syndicates selling digital vaccination certificates, Khairy said that the MOH will be working with the police to investigate the matter.