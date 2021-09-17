Study: No proof vaping increases risks of heart attacks

The new study indicates that there is no proof vaping increases risks of heart attacks. ― Unsplash pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 ― A recent study from the United States showed there is no evidence that the use of e-cigarettes or vaping is linked to heart attacks among people who have never smoked traditional cigarettes.

The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, highlighted issues in earlier studies that contributed to fears of links between heart attacks and vaping.

The study's authors, Clayton R. Critcher from the University of California and Michael Siegel from Boston University, wrote: “Previous researchers confused their own models’ assumptions that these risks were independent with the idea that their analyses validated the presence of independent risks,”

Titled “Re-examining the Association Between E-Cigarette Use and Myocardial Infarction: A Cautionary Tale”, the study analysed National Health Interview Survey data (2014-2019) and found that the association between e-cigarettes and a lifetime history of heart attacks depends on a person’s history of smoking combustible cigarettes.

“Among those without a history of smoking, the use of e-cigarettes — past or present — was not associated with Myocardial Infarction (heart attack) incidence.

“Daily e-cigarette use was associated with higher myocardial infarction (MI) incidence only among every-day and former combustible cigarette users.”

The study also urged that “researchers engage in accurate public communication of peer-reviewed findings” as this is critical in the formulation and evaluation of public policy.

The latest study also mentioned the retraction of a 2019 paper published in the Journal of the American Heart Association that claimed e-cigarette users are more prone to heart attacks.

This study joins a number of other international studies that show vaping is less harmful than smoking and is effective in helping people stop smoking.