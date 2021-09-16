On first day of travel bubble, five Covid-19 positive cases detected among Langkawi-bound tourists

Tourists arrive at the jetty, as Langkawi reopens to domestic tourists, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Malaysia September 16, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Public health officials detected five Covid-19 positive cases among tourists intending to travel to Langkawi under the travel bubble pilot programme, according to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a statement today, Dr Noor Hisham explained that all of the positive cases were detected during Covid-19 screenings prior to them boarding a ferry or a flight bound for the resort island earlier today.

“As of noon on September 16, 2021, as many as 2,546 people were screened at the air and sea entryway to Langkawi island. This involved 1,250 people screened at four airport entryways and 1,296 people at the Kuala Perlis ferry terminal.

“The results are as follows: Some 2,528 took a RTK-Ag test, and of this number, five Covid-19 positive cases were detected.

“Six people also took a RT-PCR test prior to arriving at the airport and all results were negative. A remaining 12 children under the age of six did not undergo a Covid-19 test and were allowed to travel with their families,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

All five positive cases recorded today were Category 1 and asymptomatic. They were subsequently given a 10-day house surveillance order, added Dr Noor Hisham.

Today marks the first day of the domestic travel bubble programme where some 30,000 tourists are expected to arrive on the northern resort island up until the end of the month, according to estimates by the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA).

LADA also projected that some 400,000 tourists are expected to visit the island by the end of the year.