MyTravelPass: Immigration Dept told to review application categories that can be granted permission directly, says Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — The Immigration Department has been asked to review the categories of applications to head overseas that can be granted permission directly, without having to apply through “MyTravelPass”.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussien said the directive was issued by the National Security Council (MKN) following the Pandemic Management Special Committee Meeting yesterday, after taking into account public feedback and views on the MyTravelPass programme.

The Immigration Department will present the proposal to the MKN’s Covid-19 Technical Committee, he said in a statement here.

There are five categories of people who do not need to apply for approval through MyTravelPass to go overseas, namely diplomats and Malaysian Embassy officials returning to work abroad, including their dependents; students and dependents who are continuing their studies provided they have a valid student visa or dependent visa; and long-term pass holders of other countries (Permanent Resident/ Resident Pass/ Employment Pass).

The other two categories comprise those working with petroleum companies and shipping companies who need to sign-on on ships overseas; and those escorting students abroad for study purposes, which is limited to two escorts.

The categories that need to get MyTravelPass approval are citizens who have just been offered a job or entry into an educational institution abroad; students wishing to sit for examinations abroad; attending meetings/seminars/business affairs abroad; and those participating in exhibitions/ sports competitions/ training abroad, together with a letter of support from the relevant regulatory agency.

The other three categories are emergency affairs concerning immediate family members (death/accident/illness); partner/fiancé visa holder (marriage not legally registered); and those participating in humanitarian/religious aid missions.

On the issue of certain airlines stipulating that passengers show their MyTravelPass even if they were in categories of those not required to apply for one, Hishammuddin said that should not have happened.

“I have asked Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong to inform the companies to follow the guidelines that have been set,” he said.

He said from October 7, 2020, to September 10, 2021, the Immigration Department had received 356,510 applications, and of the total, 208,509 applications were approved; 127,465 rejected; 6,697 cancelled by the applicants themselves; and 13,000 still being processed.

According to him, there are four factors that can cause an application to be rejected, namely the name is on the list of suspects of the Malaysian Immigration Department; incomplete documentation; uploaded documents cannot be read; and if documents are falsified.

Hishammuddin said applications for MyTravel Pass must be done online at https://mtp.imi.gov.my, 14 days prior to expected departure. — Bernama