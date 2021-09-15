Syed Saddiq calls for Pakatan-led state govts to ink bipartisan MoU

The Independent MP for Muar said that the initiative cannot solely be a federal-level one, if the aim is to build a better Malaysia for all. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today suggested that Pakatan Harapan-led (PH) states should also forge a bipartisan cooperation agreement similar to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the Opposition and the federal government earlier this week.

The Independent MP for Muar said that the initiative cannot solely be a federal-level one, if the aim is to build a better Malaysia for all.

“I feel the memorandum of understanding (MoU) done was a historic one. While it is historic, the reforms done cannot just be centred on the federal level. If we truly want to build a Malaysia that is fair and just, the same decision must also be brought by state governments under PH administration,” he said, interjecting DAP’s Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng, while the latter was debating the King’s address.

“My question is simple. Would the state governments under PH — Negri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang — return the rights to a fair and just allocation to all state assemblymen, including Opposition state assemblymen? If we demand it in Parliament, then we have to be fair in the states too,” he added.

Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) Sepanggar MP, Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman, seconded the idea, and requested that states under Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) do the same too.

“If possible, I also request that states governed by BN and PN give the same offer,” he said in his short interjection, after Syed Saddiq.

Lim then responded, saying that PH hopes for the same too.

On September 13, PH said it will strive for the future of the people and the nation, after a historic MoU to affirm its bipartisan cooperation with the federal government was inked.

PH chairman and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim posted a brief remark on Facebook after attending an official signing ceremony presided by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in Parliament earlier that day.

Dubbed the “Memorandum of Understanding on Political Stability and Transformation”, the signing of the MoU is meant to usher in a period of political stability, allowing both sides of the political divide to work on economic recovery efforts for the greater good.

Prior to the MoU signing, Ismail Sabri in a statement said the bipartisan cooperation — the first in the country’s history — was in line with the royal decree outlined by His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah earlier today where all parties needed to practice “deliberative democracy”.

A deliberative democracy is a form of democracy where deliberation is central to decision-making.