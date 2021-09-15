Malaysian residents in Indonesia can register for Covid-19 vaccine, says official

Chargé d’affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia, Adlan Mohd Shaffieq, said the vaccination will be offered to Malaysians free of charge. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JAKARTA, Sept 15 — Malaysians in Indonesia with Temporary Stay Permit Card (KITAS) and Permanent Stay Permit Card (KITAP) can now apply for the Covid-19 vaccine from Indonesia’s Health Ministry.

Chargé d’affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia, Adlan Mohd Shaffieq, said the vaccination will be offered to Malaysians free of charge.

“As an alternative, the Malaysian embassy have also conducted a discussion with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry), through mutual cooperation; however, there will be a fee for the vaccine,” he told reporters here, today.

Earlier, Adlan — representing the Malaysian government — presented a donation of Covid-19 medical equipment and supplies brought by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft, which was handed over to the Head of the Health Crisis Centre of the Indonesian Ministry of Health, Dr Eka Jusup Singka, at Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport, Jakarta.

The medical equipment and supplies comprise ISO tank containers with liquid oxygen, oxygen concentrators, therapeutic medicines and disposable medical items.

Today’s donation marked the first of several batches to be sent in stages to Indonesia, which is expected to be completed by the end of this month. — Bernama