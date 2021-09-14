Number forecast operators get nod to resume operations in Sabah

KOTA KINBALU, Sept 14 — The State Government has allowed number forecast operators (NFOs) and turf clubs to operate starting today (September 14), said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

“In line with the Ministry of Finance’s (MoF) decision to allow licenced gambling operators and turf club under the Malaysian Totalisator Board to operate starting September 14, 2021, the State Government through the Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee meeting has agreed to allow NFOs and turf clubs to operate starting September 14, 2021.”

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, reminded that all employees and customers for the aforementioned activities must be fully vaccinated and display low-risk status for Covid-19 on the MySejahtera application. — Borneo Post