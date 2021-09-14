Investigation ongoing as to whether Guan Eng violated home quarantine order, says Penang police chief

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain speaks to the press about the standard operating procedure (SOP) during the phase 2 at Penang police contingent headquarters, September 14, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 14 — Police are still investigating whether DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng breached a home quarantine order.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Suhaily Mohd Zain said they have recorded statements from 10 witnesses in connection with the case.

“We also recorded Lim’s statement on September 11 and we are still determining if any violations took place,” he said during a press conference at the Penang police headquarters here.

As for the 10 witnesses, one of whom was Lim, Mohd Suhaily said six comprise those who had lodged police reports against Lim.

“The others are the state legislative assembly secretary, an officer from the north-east district Health Department and an officer from the north Seberang Perai district Health Department,” he said.

He said the investigation is currently ongoing at this stage.

Last week, Penang Gerakan lodged a police report against Lim for allegedly violating his home quarantine order.

He was supposedly required to self-isolate between September 1 and 10 but he attended a sitting of the state legislative assembly on September 2.

Lim’s corruption trial involving the Penang undersea tunnel project at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court was postponed due to his Covid-19 home quarantine order.

The Bagan MP later, in a press statement, explained that he was informed on September 2 that he was a possible close contact of a Covid-19 patient after the state legislative assembly session.

He claimed that he had remained at home in quarantine after that.

Lim, who is also the Air Putih assemblyman, added he had tested negative.

The Health Ministry officially issued a home quarantine order to Lim on September 6, ordering him to self-quarantine from September 1 to 10 and wear the mandatory pink wristband during that period.