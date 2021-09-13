Ready to go watch a movie in the cinema? Here’s what you need to know first

A GSC Cinema staff is seen cleaning ticket counters at the Mid Valley Megamall outlet in Kuala Lumpur September 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Now that cinemas nationwide are finally allowed to reopen, here are some standard operating procedures (SOPs) you need to familiarise yourself with first.

These SOPs came about after several cinema operators and the Malaysian Association of Film Exhibitors (Mafe) refrained from reopening on September 9 when the government said they could start operating again.

Those working in the cinemas have to be fully vaccinated and pass a Covid-19 screening test.

On top of that, hand sanitisers have to be provided at the entrance and throughout the premises.

Customer attendance registration books are allowed in places that do not have internet coverage or when senior patrons do not possess smartphones.

Here is a list of some of the dos and don'ts you need to know.

Who can go to cinemas

Those who are fully vaccinated can go but you will need to have a valid MySejahtera mobile phone application and show proof of vaccination.

Not allowed in cinemas

If your MySejahtera app shows your status is high risk, you will not be allowed in. Also. those who are aged 17 and under will not be allowed to enter the screening hall.

Ticket purchasing

Online and cashless ticket sales are encouraged but you can also use the ticket kiosks or machines with physical distancing observed.

Ticket confirmation to be made via contactless mode is based on confirmation of ticket reservations.

Seating arrangement

All seats must have one metre marking for physical distancing purposes.

Couple seats are only allowed for family members and/or members of the same household with relevant documents submitted as proof.

Food and beverages

GSC Cinema staff prepare for reopening at the Mid Valley Megamall outlet in Kuala Lumpur September 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Food purchases must be booked online when booking movie tickets, while service kiosks are only allowed for packaged food and beverages.

Patrons who are collecting pre-ordered food and beverages at the kiosk need to

comply with physical distancing SOPs.

Cinema operations

Operating hours for cinemas nationwide will be from 8am to 10pm with the number of spectators not exceeding 50 per cent of the capacity of the screening halls.

Movie screening

Patrons are not allowed to leave the screening hall except for emergencies, to use restrooms or seek assistance from security staff.

At the same time, patrons are not allowed to wander around outside the cinema after the movie screening.

A Cinema Protocol Supervisor will brief patrons on the SOPs and Emergency Plan action before each screening session begins.

Face masks must be worn during screening sessions.

After the screening, patrons must wait for permission to leave the hall.