Annuar Musa: Bipartisan cooperation MoU not unity govt or new political alignment, but a means to achieve common goals

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (centre) attending the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding on Transformation and Political Stability Between the Federal Government and Pakatan Harapan at Parliament House, September 13, 2021. Also present, (from left) Kota Raja Member of Parliament Mohamad Sabu, Port Dickson Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Speaker of the Senate Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim, Speaker of the House of Representatives Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, and Member of Parliament for Bagan Lim Guan Eng. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today the recently inked historic memorandum of understanding (MoU) to affirm the Opposition’s bipartisan cooperation with the federal government was not to be construed as a unity government or a new political alignment.

The Ketereh MP clarified that it was a means to an end where both the Opposition and the federal government would cooperate to achieve said goals, adding that it was not entirely exclusive to the largest coalition currently in the bloc — Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“We are thankful that after a series of discussions between the government and representatives from PH, it is now finalised with the signing of the MoU where the concept of inclusivity offered by the prime minister is translated into forms of action.

“What is important is that it must be stressed that it provides an assurance to the Opposition that it is free to play its role (in the current administration) through the MoU.

“This is not a new political alignment or a unity government, but a method where there are points of similarities that both the government and the Opposition will strive to achieve together,” he said.

Dubbed the “Memorandum of Understanding on Political Stability and Transformation”, the signing of the MoU will usher in a period of political stability, allowing both sides of the political divide to work on economic recovery efforts for the greater good.

Annuar also did not dismiss further MoU signings with other parties or independent federal lawmakers which do not fall under the greater PH coalition such as Parti Warisan Sabah, the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang).

“We have also collectively undertaken that the details agreed with PH can be shared with others as well; therefore, similar signings may be held in the future,” he said.

Prior to the MoU signing, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a statement said the bipartisan cooperation — the first in the country’s history — was in line with the royal decree outlined by His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah earlier today where all parties needed to practice “deliberative democracy”.

Earlier today, the King repeated his appeal for bipartisan support towards efforts to revive an ailing economy and fight the pandemic after opening the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Parliament.

PH leaders representing their respective component parties in attendance were PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Also present were Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim, Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, Annuar, Seremban MP Anthony Loke, Senator Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin, Kulim Bandar Baharu MP Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Pulai MP Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.