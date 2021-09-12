Minister: ‘Rumah Prihatin’ in KL ready to be Covid-19 vaccination centre for adolescents

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya August 31, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — ‘Rumah Prihatin’ set up at the Grand Seasons Hotel here is ready to be used as a vaccination centre (PPV) for adolescents if the need arises, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said this would help the Health Ministry (MOH) to double or speed up the vaccination programme for teenagers.

“In Kuala Lumpur, most (residents) have received vaccinations, so the capacity of the MOH-operated PPVs would be more than adequate.

“However, if there is a need from the MOH to expedite vaccination for teenagers, we would be ready,” he told reporters after the programme to hand over food assistance to the needy and frontliners at Rumah Prihatin today.

Rumah Prihatin is the first welfare hotel charity centre in Malaysia, set up to help the government coordinate the distribution of aid and welfare services more effectively following the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, Annuar said his ministry also planned to provide digital economy training services at Rumah Prihatin to the low-income group and poor children living around the area.

“We propose to create a digital economy centre in collaboration with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation and the Malaysian Multimedia Communications Commission to provide training to children of poor families to study e-commerce,” he said.

On the advance payments to creative arts production companies under the ministry, Annuar said applications for the purpose were now open.

“Those who are involved in filming and producing content for the use of television and radio stations usually have to complete the project before getting payment.

“But taking into account the financial complexities of the creative industry, we have decided to allow them to apply for an advance of up to a maximum of one-fourth of the contract price or 25 per cent of the contract value, in order to provide a ‘jump-start’ to those who are financially burdened due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Under today’s programme, about 500 individuals comprising frontliners involved in the management of the bodies of Covid-19 patients, as well as petty traders and the needy around the capital received food aid donations and meal coupons. — Bernama