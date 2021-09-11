Set timeline to prove commitment to reforms, Guan Eng tell PM Ismail Sabri

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced his intention to table several laws in the coming Dewan Rakyat sitting that he said would transform Parliament and the running of the government. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Opposition lawmaker Lim Guan Eng today urged Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to prove his sincerity and commitment to turn the beleaguered country around by setting a clear timeline to execute the parliamentary and government reforms.

The Bagan MP said the reforms must also include the economy and the public healthcare system, noting the challenges posed by the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic that may affect the country’s fights against future pandemics unless redressed.

“As the new prime minister and to show his sincerity and commitment that he is serious about implementing these reforms, Ismail must do substantially better than his predecessor, particularly reforms in the economy and public healthcare,” he said in a statement.

His seven promises were to enact an anti-party hopping law, limit the prime minister’s term to 10 years, provide the Opposition leader the same emolument and resources as a minister, set an equal number of Opposition members in Parliamentary Select Committees, bipartisan negotiation on Bills, involve Opposition members in the National Recovery Council, and amending the Constitution to allow 18-year-olds to vote.

“Only a whole-of-society approach towards reforms in politics, economy and public healthcare, can there be a united focus to win the battle against Covid-19 and rescue the beleaguered economy to save lives and livelihoods,” Lim said.

He repeated his call for the government to inject RM45 billion into the diminishing national Covid-19 fund and waive the interest fees on bank loans given to borrowers during the moratorium to resuscitate Malaysia’s economy.

He also urged the government to revise its strategy in the post Covid-19 era from one that focuses on containment and eradication to living with the viral disease as it becomes endemic.