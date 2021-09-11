Covid-19 digital certificate: Mosti, MOH to carry out data cleanup

Three factors have been identified behind the disappearance of digital certificates on MySejahtera. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BHARU, Sept 11 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) and the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) will carry out data clean up to tackle the problem faced by fully vaccinated individuals whose Covid-19 digital certificate does not appear on their MySejahtera mobile application.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the ministry has also identified three main factors that contributed to the issue.

“(Healthcare) staff have to inoculate hundreds of thousands of individuals every day. There are cases where the vaccine serial number is not updated at the end of the process by the staff manning the final vaccination station.

“Besides that, some fully vaccinated individuals have yet to receive their digital certificate due to erroneous information that they entered when they registered on MySejahtera such as the spelling of their names or incomplete identity card numbers,” he said at a press conference after visiting the Covid-19 vaccination centre (PPV) at Dewan Sri Tunjong, Kelantan State Education Department, here today.

In addition, Dr Adham said, vaccination data from immunisation programmes organised by the states, private sector, embassies and recipients who got their Covid-19 vaccination overseas did not go through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme system channel.

“The data needs to be verified and updated first which means their digital certificates cannot be issued immediately,” he said.

On Thursday, the media reported that Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had ordered the MySejahtera team to resolve the issue of ‘missing’ digital certificates on the application within a week.

Meanwhile, on the supply of the Covid-19 vaccines to Kelantan, Dr Adham said the state would receive 1,248,900 million vaccine doses this month.

“In addition, a total of 18,000 doses of CanSino Covid-19 vaccine will be supplied to rural areas, especially to Gua Musang and Kuala Krai to meet the demand of the rural community,” he said adding that a total of 7,000 Orang Asli in the rural areas would also receive the vaccine doses.

He said with this vaccine supply, more walk-in vaccination programmes or outreach programmes could be conducted to track down individuals who had missed the chance to register for the Covid-19 jabs via the various registration platforms provided by the government. — Bernama