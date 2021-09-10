SDMC: 62 test positive for Covid-19 in community cluster in Julau

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam February 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Sept 10 — A total of 62 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in Suchong Balut, Julau, forcing the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) to declare it as a community cluster, taking the tally of active clusters in the state to 141.

JPBN Sarawak in a statement informed that the cluster involving the residents of two longhouses located in the Sungai Suchong Balut area.

“Of the 78 individuals screened, a total of 62 were found positive including the index case, 13 individuals were negative and three more are still awaiting results,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded 3,734 new Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative number of cases in the state to 147,764 cases.

Of the total, 110,392 individuals or 74.71 per cent have recovered, while five more fatalities took the death toll in the state to 607. — Bernama