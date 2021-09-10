Prasarana increases MRT, LRT train service frequencies beginning today

Passengers using the Ampang/Sri Petaling and Kelana Jaya LRT lines, Monorail line and Kajang MRT line could expect four to 10-minute intervals between each train, depending on the time of day, adding that the rail service would operate daily from 6am to 11pm. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The frequency of all rail services operated by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) has been increased effective today, following Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya’s transition into Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

Rapid KL LRT chief operating officer Azmi Md Zain said the move was to enable passengers to continue to observe physical distancing, as a higher volume of passengers was expected from next week.

“We constantly monitor passenger density through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and will increase the number of trains if there is a need to do so.

“Passengers do not have to worry as we will provide enough capacity in compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP),” he told reporters after conducting checks at the KL Sentral here today.

He said passengers using the Ampang/Sri Petaling and Kelana Jaya LRT lines, Monorail line and Kajang MRT line could expect four to 10-minute intervals between each train, depending on the time of day, adding that the rail service would operate daily from 6am to 11pm.

Azmi said passengers were encouraged to observe physical distancing as the train services would be running at 100 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, passenger N. Nalini, who boarded the LRT train from Taman Jaya to Ampang Park expressed her happiness as she did not have to wait long to head to work.

“Usually, I need to wait up to 10 minutes, but today, it was just four minutes. So I will not be late for work anymore,” said the bank officer.

Another 50-year-old employee in the private sector, Tan Yeen, admitted she felt safer travelling by train after being fully vaccinated, even though the train was full.

“We should not forget to comply with the SOP such as observing physical distancing and using hand sanitisers,” she added. — Bernama