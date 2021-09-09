Student council body says Higher Education Ministry’s Covid-19 vaccination programme will help create safe campus bubbles

The Higher Education Institution (IPT) Student Vaccination Programme allows students in tertiary education to get vaccinated by walk-in at any Covid-19 vaccination centre (PPVs). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The National Student Consultative Council (MPPK) today said that the Higher Education Institution (IPT) Student Vaccination Programme will enable the Covid-19 vaccination rate to be accelerated to form safe campus bubbles.

The programme allows students in tertiary education to get vaccinated by walk-in at any Covid-19 vaccination centre (PPVs).

MPPK president Muhammad Amir Asyraf Mohd Sabri thanked Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad for implementing such a programme as it will allow students to return to their studies in a safer environment

“All a student needs to do is bring his or her IC and student card for identification purposes at the PPV. For new students, they need to present their acceptance letters and IC.

“The introduction of this initiative will lead to a safe bubble in campus,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba was reported as saying that over 200,000 IPT students who have not been vaccinated can go to walk-in vaccination centres to get the jabs.

Noraini in a statement on her Facebook page said that IPT students only need to bring their matriculation and identity card (IC) for confirmation at the PPV while new students need to provide admission offer letter and IC.