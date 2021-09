Passengers don face masks during a an LRT ride in Kuala Lumpur June 1, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Malaysia reported a slight drop in new Covid-19 infections with 19,307 cases reported today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

A tweet by Dr Noor Hisham showed Sarawak registering the most cases with 3,118 new infections, followed by Selangor with 2,700. Sabah reported 2,298 new cases with Johor adding 2,032 infections.

The local cumulative tally now stands at 1,919,774 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

