Shirtless, barefoot man runs amok with machete and sickle in Gopeng (VIDEO)

A 61-year-old man, high on drugs, runs amok with a machete and a long sickle at the main road Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur near the Gopeng Police Station, Kampar, September 8, 2021.

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Sept 8 — A 61-year-old man boldly entered the Gopeng Police Station with a machete and a sickle this morning and went amok on the road a short while later before being apprehended.

Perak police chief commissioner Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the man was later tested for drugs and found positive for methamphetamine and heroin.

In a statement, he related that the man entered the police station compound on a motorcycle at about 8am while carrying a machete and a long sickle.

“He then started to swing the machete and sickle in front of the inquiry counter of the police station,” Mior said.

He added that officers on duty at the police station at first attempted to calm the man who was shirtless and barefoot, and later called in reinforcement.

However, before backup arrived, the man exited the police station and walked towards the Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur trunk road.

Police surrounded the man to prevent him from escaping but he climbed onto the roof of a patrol car that was parked on the road to prevent members of the public from entering the area.

“The suspect again started to swing the machete and sickle while on top of the car roof to block the police personnel from getting near to him,” Mior said.

The standoff lasted about half an hour before the man was arrested after he was hosed down from the car roof by fire and rescue personnel who came to the police’s aid.

Mior said the man sustained some injuries during the process.

He added that the man was found to have a criminal and narcotic record.

He said police investigations so far showed that the man mugged a person near the Lawan Kuda market in Gopeng and headed to the Kopisan residential area on the stolen motorcycle before heading to the Gopeng police station.

Police have confiscated the motorcycle, the machete, the sickle and four keys.

The man is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code, Section 90 of the Police Act, Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substance and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.

Videos of the incident were widely circulated on social media earlier today.