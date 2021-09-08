BN secretariat urges EC to prepare for Undi18

The head of the secretariat Datuk C. Sivarraajh suggested that the EC should organise online political education and administration classes involving cross-party cooperation, as well as mobilise various initiatives to encourage young people to vote. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) Undi18 Secretariat hopes that the Election Commission (EC) will make several preparations towards the implementation of the 18-year-old voting age by December 31.

The head of the secretariat Datuk C. Sivarraajh suggested that the EC should organise online political education and administration classes involving cross-party cooperation, as well as mobilise various initiatives to encourage young people to vote.

“The secretariat hopes that all parties involved will continue to support the efforts to empower the rights of young people for the future of the people and the country,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar instructed the EC to be ready to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 by December 31, as ordered by the Kuching High Court on September 3. — Bernama