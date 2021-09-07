PM: Cinemas to reopen from Thursday at half capacity, only for those fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was reached during the Pandemic Management Special Committee meeting on September 2, adding that he hopes the loosening of the SOPs would provide relief to over a million players, artists and employees in the creative industry. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced the loosening of standard operating procedures (SOP) for creative industries under Phase 1 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), which includes the reopening of cinemas beginning September 9.

In a statement, Ismail Sabri said the decision was reached during the Pandemic Management Special Committee meeting on September 2, adding that he hopes the loosening of the SOPs would provide relief to over a million players, artists and employees in the creative industry.

“The agreement to grant this flexibility is subject to the conditions and SOPs approved by the National Security Council (NSC), including only allowing those who have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to work, as well as permitted capacity for premises.

“This loosening of SOPs is also given on the basis that several states have already reached 80 per cent vaccination rates among its adult population or have reached herd immunity,” he said.

Ismail said that among the new leeways allowed for the creative industry are that cinemas are now allowed to operate, but are subjected to only 50 per cent capacity and for those who have completed full doses of their Covid-19 vaccine.

Other leeways include the development and broadcasting of creative content either by recording or live broadcast, broadcasting informative or entertaining content either live or prerecorded with a capacity of 30 per cent fully vaccinated individuals based on the studio size and the showcasing of creative content to individuals who have completed their vaccinations, either inside or outside studios.

“Indoor busking is also permitted for those who are fully vaccinated, as well as lounge performances for those working in hotels. For pre-registered musicals, performances and comedy acts in a theatre, only 30 per cent capacity will be allowed, and only for those who have been fully vaccinated.

“As for activities relating to art galleries, museums and showrooms, only individuals who have been fully vaccinated are allowed to attend so long as they have a reservation. This is also subject to the 30 per cent capacity limit,” he said.

Ismail said that the creative industry contributed to 2 per cent or RM29 billion of the GDP in 2019, adding that this leeway allows those who work in this sector to start working and supporting their lives again, and revive the country’s creative industries that were deeply affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this will also revive all initiatives and programmes planned by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (MCMC), through the National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (Finas), MyCreative Ventures and Malaysian Cultural Economic Development Agency (Cendana).