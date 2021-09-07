Penang to start walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations for Malaysian adults tomorrow

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at Komtar in George Town August 30, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 7 — Malaysians who are 18-years-old and above in Penang will be able to walk into any of the 10 Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) in the state to be vaccinated without prior appointment from tomorrow.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the walk-in vaccination is for all adult Malaysians who are still waiting for their appointments or who have not registered through MySejahtera.

Those who walk in must bring their Malaysian identity cards to prove their citizenship, update their MySejahtera before arriving at the PPV, ensure that they do not have any symptoms, are not close contacts of Covid-19 patients, and not in quarantine.

“This will be on a first come first served basis and the walk-in session is at 10am tomorrow,” he said in a statement today.

The 10 PPVs are Spice Convention Centre, Pesta Site Sungai Nibong, Balik Pulau Sports Complex, Perda Convention Centre, Dewan Millennium, SP Arena, Tapak Ekspo Seberang Jaya, Vangohh Eminent, Dewan Sungai Bakap and Dewan Serbaguna Jawi.

Chow said the Penang special security committee meeting this morning has given its commitment to improve the management of response time of the call centre monitoring Covid-19 patients and those who are close contact to Covid-19 patients.

“It is committed to improve the response time from the call centre to between 24 and 48 hours according to patient category from high risk to low risk,” he said.

He said the state has taken additional steps to introduce initiatives in managing Covid-19 cases in the state.

“The operations of the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) call centre will be from 8am to 10pm every day through the hotline number 04-3827143 or 04-3827142,” he said.

He said the pre-hospital care under the Penang Covid-19 unified command centre (PUCC) was improved with a 999 Covid-19 call service where transportation is available to send patients to hospital of the low risk Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre.

Patients can also call the PgCare Alliance at 04-6427777 or email to [email protected].