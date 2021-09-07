In Sabah, cops hunt for Covid-19 positive man who fled Lahad Datu Hospital

Lahad Datu District Police chief ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad said Firdaus Abdul Halim, 30, fled at 8.10pm while the hospital staff was preparing the man’s documentation. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LAHAD DATU, Sept 7 — Lahad Datu police are tracking down a Covid-19 positive man who escaped from the Lahad Datu Hospital yesterday.

Lahad Datu District Police chief ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad said Firdaus Abdul Halim, 30, fled at 8.10pm while the hospital staff was preparing the man’s documentation.

“The suspect came to the Lahad Datu Hospital Emergency Department after experiencing symptoms such as fever and loss of sense of taste. Following a Covid-19 swab test, he was found to be positive.

“During the documentation process, the man fled and the hospital lodged a police report,” he said in a statement tonight.

Rohan Shah urged those with information on the man to contact investigating officer Marlisa Maedika at 016-2194554, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 270 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in Tawau, District Police chief ACP Peter Umbuas said in a statement today that all three Covid-19 positive male detainees who escaped from the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) at Dewan Arena on Sunday have been rearrested.

“Indonesian detainees Hashim Muhamad Syata, 34, and Niko Matheus, 25, were rearrested yesterday Hashim at 12.30pm in Tawau Lama and Niko at 5.30pm in Kampung Kau Sing.

“Meanwhile, Jimnajir Annor, 23, a Filipino, was rearrested at 1.30pm today at Batu 15 here,” he said.

Peter said the arrests were made by the Ops Kesan special operations team. — Bernama