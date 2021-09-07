In Johor, 18 deaths of pregnant women due to Covid-19 recorded

Volunteers lower the body of a Covid-19 victim in the grave for burial at Bagan Ajam Muslim Cemetery, August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 7 — Eighteen Covid-19 deaths involving pregnant women have been reported in Johor as of yesterday.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the state government viewed the matter seriously.

He said among the proactive measures implemented was to ensure that pregnant women were fully vaccinated.

“The number of pregnant women who have received one dose was 30,000, while a total of 9,177 have completed two doses,” Vidyananthan told the Johor state assembly here today.

Vidyananthan also said 28,768 cases out of 138,647 in the state as of Aug 31 were sporadic.

“Sporadic cases are an indicator of transmission in the community. The rate of Covid-19 infection should be taken as a reminder to the people to remain vigilant in prevention.

“Free movement in the community, as well as non-compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) are the main causes of infection among the community today," he said.

Vidyananthan, who is also the Kahang assemblyman, said the Johor Health Department was looking into the need to open a Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) in the northern zone in Batu Pahat.

“Until now, there are three public PKRCs, namely the Pasir Gudang Stadium, Olive B and Sri Danga, with a total of 2,156 beds.

“Based on data on September 5, a total of 1,597 patients are being treated at the three PKRCs, with an average bed utilisation rate of 74 per cent. To date, there are 27,179 patients admitted to the public PKRCs,” he said, adding that there is also a private PKRC at DB Kompleks Iskandar Puteri which has a capacity of 1,200 beds where 9,597 patients have been treated.