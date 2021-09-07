High Court’s dismissal of suit against Fazura, Universal Music upheld

The Court of Appeal today upheld the High Court’s decision in dismissing a lawsuit filed by the owner of Maydan Trading against celebrity Nur Fazura and Universal Music Sdn Bhd over alleged breach of contract in the marketing of a health candy product. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 7 — The Court of Appeal today upheld the High Court’s decision in dismissing a lawsuit filed by the owner of Maydan Trading against celebrity Nur Fazura and Universal Music Sdn Bhd over alleged breach of contract in the marketing of a health candy product.

A three-member panel comprising Datuk Hanipah Farikullah, Datuk Azizah Nawawi and Datuk See Mee Chun dismissed Narhamdan Abd Malek’s appeal and ordered him to pay RM10,000 in costs to Nur Fazura.

When contacted, lawyer Fakhrul Azman Abu Hassan, representing Nur Fazura whose real name is Nur Fazura Shariffudin, confirmed the Court of Appeal’s decision in dismissing Narhamdan’s appeal.

Fakhrul Azman said the court had ruled that there was no breach of contract.

Narhamdan was appealing against the High Court’s decision on June 18, last year which dismissed his lawsuit against the actress and singer, as well as Universal Music, the company that manages Nur Fazura.

On December 16, 2017, Narhamdan filed the suit claiming that he had entered into a contract with Universal Music on Aug 10, the same year so that Nur Fazura would market ‘Q Tab’, a chewable candy product which he owned and sold for hair, skin and nail health.

According to the terms of the agreement, Nur Fazura was supposed to market the product over a six-month period on social media, specifically on her Instagram account.

In his suit, Narhamdan alleged that the contract had been breached in late September 2017 when Fazura launched a separate health and beauty product called ‘Trudolly TruBeauty by Fazura’ while the contract was still in effect.

He claimed that the launching of that product created competition for the ‘Q Tab’ product while the marketing of the product had been neglected, causing him to suffer a loss in sales.

Narhamdan, among others, sought for the return of RM156,000 from Nur Fazura and Universal Music as well as damages amounting to RM141,755.61 for breach of contract with interest and costs.

Nur Fazura, in her defence filed on Jan 29, 2018, claimed that she had never entered into any agreement with the appellant.

Lawyer Jefri Jaafar appeared for Narhamdan while lawyer Wilson Lim represented Universal Music. — Bernama