People wearing face masks queue as they wait to enter a supermarket in Kuala Lumpur September 7,2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Malaysia added another 18,574 Covid-19 cases, taking the country’s cumulative total to 1,880,734 since the start of the pandemic.

Sarawak again led with 3,200 cases, followed by Selangor (2,407 cases), Johor (2,174 cases), Sabah (2,107 cases) and Penang (1,776 cases).

This is the second straight day that cases have been below 20,000, after yesterday’s 17,352 cases.

MORE TO COME