Domestic Trade Ministry: Almost 50,000 retail sector workers vaccinated against Covid-19 via RiVAC programme

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 6 — A total of 48,381 workers in the retail sector has been fully vaccinated through the Retail Industry Vaccination (RiVAC) Programme.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) in a statement today said the RiVAC programme prioritised frontliners in the economic retail sector to ensure consumers could shop in a safe environment.

Among the groups given priority are cashiers; salespersons; petrol station workers; restaurant, hypermarket/supermarket and department store crews; barbers; salon operators/employees; shopping complex management staff and distribution chain workers.

The RiVAC programme in the Klang Valley that started on July 26, ended today.

This programme, a joint initiative between the public and private sectors, involved KPDNHEP; Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force; Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation; retail industry players and the Malaysia Shopping Malls Association (PPK Malaysia).

KPDNHEP said the RiVAC programme had also been extended to some states like Melaka, Johor, Perak, Pahang and Kedah to ensure the retail sector could operate in tandem with the reopening of various economic sectors under the Economic Recovery Plan.

The outlets allowed to operate include grocery shops, mini markets, petrol stations, vehicle workshops, hardware stores and barber shops in states participating in the RiVAC programme by registering immediately to get their workers vaccinated. — Bernama