Covid-19: Malaysia’s new fatalities remain above 300 mark, total death toll now at 18,219

Malaysia continues to record deaths attributed to Covid-19 past the 300 mark. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Malaysia continues to record deaths attributed to Covid-19 past the 300 mark, with 336 new fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data released by Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

This latest figure brings the national Covid-19 death tally to 18,219 since the pandemic began.

In the same 24-hour period, the country recorded 20,396 new infections. This means the total cumulative cases so far stand at 1,844,835.

Currently, there are also 959 individuals being treated in intensive care units (ICU) across Malaysia, of which 436 are on ventilators.

However, the country also recorded 20,573 recoveries yesterday, for a cumulative total of 1,570,827.

