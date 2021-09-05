Almost 500,000 individuals have received Covid-19 vaccine through Movak, says unity minister

A total of 462,586 individuals have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine through the Community Vaccine Mobilisation (Movak) programme as of Aug 31. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said of the total, 281,938 individuals received their first dose while the remaining have completed both their doses since the programme was launched on June 26.

“Some 25 buses have been mobilised to assist the rural communities in efforts to accelerate the vaccination process and achieve herd immunity under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

This initiative is taken in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) and Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF),” she said after handing over 150 food aid boxes to Indian families from the lower-income groups (B40) through the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) here, today.

In the meantime, Halimah said the ministry is prepared to increase the food aid allocation for the B40 Indian community nationwide, especially those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said the ministry had channelled an allocation of RM12.4 million to provide 73,883 food boxes for the benefit of B40 Indian households nationwide.

“We will continue to carry out the programme as there are many states still under Phase One of the National Recovery Plan,” she said, adding the food aid programme is among the ministry’s KPI for the first 100 days. — Bernama