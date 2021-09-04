Only those fully vaccinated allowed to work in Johor manufacturing sector

Only workers who have completed their vaccination cycle will be allowed to work. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 4 — Only individuals who have completed the 28-day or 14-day window after one-dose or two-dose vaccination, respectively, will be allowed to work in the manufacturing sector in Johor.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Ayub Jamil said the 14-day period is for those after their two doses of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines while the 28-day period is after the single dose for Johnson & Johnson and CanSino vaccines.

“Based on Phase 1 standard operating procedures (SOP) for the National Recovery Plan (PPN) released by the National Security Council (MKN) applicable beginning Aug 20 and updated on Sept 3, the manufacturing sector is only allowed to operate after all their workers have been fully vaccinated.

“It must be reminded that individuals who are completely vaccinated are only those who meet the criteria,” he said in a statement today.

He also reminded companies in the manufacturing sector to conduct the Rapid Test Kit Antigen (RTK-Ag) on all its workers every two weeks with costs to be borne by the company.

“I need to stress that employers and workers in the manufacturing sector must always adhere to the SOPs and fulfill the terms before beginning operations so that the safety of workers and place of work are guaranteed.

“I also hope that the privileges given will revive the manufacturing sector and Johor’s economy and also help employers who have been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. — Bernama