Khairy: MySejahtera rolling out update tonight with better risk level, vaccination status display

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced tonight that location tracking smart app MySejahtera will make it easier for users to access the status displays for risk level and vaccination status in its new update that is slated to roll out tonight.

He posted on his Twitter that the smart app will be regularly refreshed with more updates and improvements in the future.

“The @my_sejahtera team will push a new build tonight making it easier for people to display their risk level and vaccination status — this will ease living with Covid, together.

“Will further update and improve the app over the coming weeks,” he said.

A ‘check-out’ button will also be added to improve contact tracing in tandem with the app’s ‘check-in’ function, Khairy added.

“A check-out button has also been added in the latest update of MySejahtera. This is to improve contact tracing. After leaving a place, please remember to check-out,” Khairy said in a second tweet.

“You only need to press a button — no scan needed.”

MySejahtera was introduced by the government to track locations (for close contact tracing), and display vaccine status and risk levels, among other functions — all related to Covid-19.

The smart app has become an indispensable tool for Malaysians as states are accorded additional social and economic freedoms under the various phases of the National Recovery Programme (NRP), as more and more people are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.