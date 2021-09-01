Takiyuddin says committed to strengthening Energy and Natural Resources Ministry agenda

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the ministry was also committed to increasing electricity generation from renewable energy sources through the Electricity Supply Generation Development Plan 2021-2039. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Energy and Natural Resources Minister (KeTSA) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan today expressed his ministry’s commitment in pursuing its agenda to ensure that the country’s natural resources are safeguarded, and managed sustainably and responsibly for future generations.

Takiyuddin said in line with the agenda to address the country’s climate change, KeTSA was also committed to increasing electricity generation from renewable energy sources through the Electricity Supply Generation Development Plan 2021-2039.

“I am confident and committed to shouldering this responsibility and trust to achieve the vision and mission, drive key people-centric initiatives and prioritise a high-performance work culture to support government initiatives to face the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and country’s economic recovery,” he said in a statement here. today.

Takiyuddin who clocked in at his ministry, today, has been given the responsibility to navigate KeTSA with his deputy Datuk Ali Biju.

Meanwhile, Takiyuddin said various strategies and programmes such as forest management certification, annual felling rations, implementation of best practices in forest harvesting, wildlife management as well as areas of international biodiversity importance would be continued and monitored jointly with the state governments.

Two national initiatives namely Central Forest Spine (CFS) and Heart of Borneo (HoB) will continue to be implemented to protect forest ecosystems, and biodiversity while continuing the Greening Malaysia Programme through the 100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign 2021-2025.

“Besides that, the strengthening of Malayan Tiger conservation efforts will be continued to ensure that the country will not lose this iconic species through the establishment of the National Task Force for the Conservation of Malayan Tigers.

“KeTSA has also prepared the National Mineral Industry Transformation Plan Framework 2021-2030 to develop the mineral industry in an established and sustainable manner.

“As the leader in the country’s natural resource ecotourism sector, KeTSA is committed to ensuring that national parks, eco parks, state parks and geoparks continue to be enhanced through strengthening governance, upgrading infrastructure and human capital development as well as the production of new products to improve the local economy,” he said.

The implementation of the e-Tanah system via public-private partnership in each state will continue to improve the quality and performance of land administration to be more efficient and with integrity. KeTSA will also continue to implement geohazard prevention and mitigation efforts through the implementation of the Slope Hazard and Risk Mapping Project (PBRC), he said.

In enhancing the country’s preparedness to face the current pandemic and disaster situations, 10 Operation Standing Orders (PTO) of Geospatial Disaster Delivery System are also provided covering communicable disease outbreaks, land encroachment, landslides, utility disruptions and forest fires. — Bernama