Finance Ministry: RON95, RON97 and diesel prices remain unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol, as well as, diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.05, RM2.54 and RM2.15 per litre respectively for the September 2 to 8 period.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the prices were set based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“To protect the consumers from global oil price increases, the government has maintained the ceiling price of RON95 (at RM2.05 per litre) and diesel (at RM2.15 per litre) although the actual market prices for both products have exceeded the current ceiling prices,” it said.

It added that the government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take the appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people. — Bernama