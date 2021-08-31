National Day celebration a great success, says Annuar Musa

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa waves the Jalur Gemilang at the 2021 National Day celebration held at Dataran Pahlawan Negara, August 31, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — “Today’s performances were awesome,” said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa at the 2021 National Day celebration held at Dataran Pahlawan Negara here today.

He attributed the success of this important event in the national calendar to teamwork from various parties, especially the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) which oversees the National Day and Malaysia Day 2021 Working Committee.

“All praises be to Allah, the 2021 National Day celebration took place successfully. The whole programme was well-executed.

“My highest appreciation goes to all the committee members involved, including participants from the uniformed teams,” he told reporters at the end of the event.

The 2021 National Day celebration, themed “Malaysia Prihatin” (Malaysia Cares), was held under new norms following the Covid-19 pandemic for the second year with restricted physical attendance.

Apart from guests of honour present, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his wife Datin Muhaini Zainal Abidin participated in the celebration virtually as they were under self-quarantine starting yesterday after being in close contact with Covid-19 patients.

Annuar also described the 2021 National Day celebration as an inspiration to Malaysians to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis based on the “Malaysian Family” approach.

“We (the government) want to instill new hope in the community so that they continue to move forward and rise from the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We realise that the people have been depressed for a long time due to losing their jobs during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO). We hope that this National Day can raise some hope to emerge out of this pandemic crisis,” he said.

Annuar, who took his oath of office before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara yesterday, praised the performance of the uniformed members who produced an excellent performance filled with team spirit and patriotism.

Asked about the Malaysian Family video clip featuring his lyrics, Annuar said he did not expect it to be aired today.

The patriotic song was performed by a number of local artistes, namely Ara Johari, Masya Masyitah, Putra Muhammad and Sufi Rashid.

Annuar said the idea of penning the lyrics was inspired by Ismail Sabri’s inaugural address after being appointed prime minister recently.

“I listen to every word from the speech of the prime minister and the lyrics of the song came to mind. It was spontaneous. To create a patriotic song, I got the views of those involved in the music industry,” he said. — Bernama