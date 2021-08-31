Air Selangor: Water cuts at 463 areas as Semenyih plant affected by odour pollution

Air Selangor head of communications Elina Baseri said these include 172 areas in Petaling, 54 areas in Hulu Langat, 194 areas in Sepang district, 23 areas in Putrajaya and 20 areas in Kuala Langat. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Unscheduled water supply disruptions will affect 463 areas in five Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) regions beginning today as a treatment plant has been closed due to pollution.

Air Selangor head of communications Elina Baseri said these include 172 areas in Petaling, 54 areas in Hulu Langat, 194 areas in Sepang district, 23 areas in Putrajaya and 20 areas in Kuala Langat.

Elina said odour pollution was detected at the Jenderam Hilir Raw Water Pump Station at 11.10am today, prompting the temporary closure of the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant.

“Air Selangor is working with Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) to identify the source of the raw water pollution along Sungai Semenyih and its tributaries,” she said in a statement.

Elina added that Air Selangor has activated its Emergency Response Plan (ERP) to provide water assistance to those in the affected areas, saying the firm understood the need for clean water especially in the middle of a pandemic.

“Air Selangor is making all efforts to minimise the impact of disruption to the affected consumers,” she said.

She said that Air Selangor would provide prompt updates through its official channels, adding that consumers may also refer to the firm’s social media pages or contact the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300.

“Inquiries and complaints can also be submitted at the Help Centre via www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application,” she said.